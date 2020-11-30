Namibia: Thrilling Horse Racing At Okahandja

All roads had led to the vibrant town of Okahandja over the weekend for the MTC horseracing derby, which saw different horseracing clubs compete for the share of N$250 000 prize money.

It was Freedom Fighter that walked away the winner at the much-anticipated horse racing competition.

Organised under the auspices of Namibia Horse Racing Association (NHRA) and hosted by the Okahandja Horse Club, the event saw participants from as far as Gobabis, Rehoboth, Okakarara, Otjinene, Okondjatu and Aminuis.

Racing started with horses from the maiden juvenile 1 000m division, which saw Bid Laden taking the number one spot, followed by Mistaake in the second position with !Garibasen coming in third place. In the import maiden 1 000m, Grizzard came first in the race, followed by Gimmeachange in the second place, and then by Honest Illusion in third, and Life's A Trip occupying a fourth place.

In another exciting race was the Maiden A 1 000m in which Omukuejuva dominated the division, followed by Ekuva in second place, while General Vikua took the third position and Silver Sun took the fourth position. In race 4, in the Maiden B 1000m, Silence Love came first, followed by Mortier in second place, while Emperiors came third and Cut a Corner finished fourth place. In race 5, Import Graduation 1 000m, Nan took home first place, followed by Gimme The Light - coming in second place, followed by Here is The Master in third place, while Chief Black Horse finished in the fourth position.

Meanwhile, in the Nambred Graduation 1 000m division, Beiling Gail came winner in that respective division, followed by Mamba's Pride in second place and Waterloo came in the third-place, while Dream Girl finished in the fourth position.

In the A Division, 2 400m Nambred, Freedom Fighter topped the division after winning first place, followed by Leeulop in the second position and Von Trotha came in the third position.

Meanwhile, in the Import Maiden 1 600m, C Biscuit dominated proceedings in that category, followed by Honest Illusion in the second position, while Gitano's Jet occupied third spot and Sufi Sama came in the fourth position.

Waterlo then dominated the Graduation 1 600m division coming, claiming the first position, while Dream Girl secured second place, followed by Ondemba in the third position, while Beiling Gail came in position four. In the Nambred D- Division, Try Again claimed a comfortable victory, followed by Sunnyside in second place, then Eagle came in third place. In the import D Division, Kings Kitten came in the first position, followed by Floribanda in the second position, while Bring Me More took third position and Abbotsford took the fourth position.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, NHRA president Marthinus De Waal expressed satisfaction with the derby, describing it a success, and that they will continue to work to keep on growing and improving the sport.

"This is our first derby ever since MTC came on board to support this sport code through us (NHRA), and we are pleased that it is a resounding success. Horse racing is big, and it is continuing to grow - and with the support of our sponsor, MTC, we will realise significant growth," De Waal said.