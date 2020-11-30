Namibia: Ex-Councillor Saddened By High Unemployment

Omuthiya — As much as former councillor of Oniipa constituency, Jerry Gwena is content with his accomplished, he is leaving office with a heavy heart due to the high level of unemployment that still ravages the constituency in Oshikoto region.

He said all efforts to create economic projects that could have provided employment and help unemployed youth set up businesses were derailed by lack of funds. Gwena has been the councillor since 2015. "I have done a lot in terms of providing services and improving the livelihood of the people, but still unemployment remains high, especially among the youth. "Therefore, this is the part which my successor needs to prioritise. I tried to resolve this, but it's just unfortunate the electorates felt I've done enough good work," stated Gwena.

"Funds have been indeed a challenge. Projects, which we lined up and were ready to take off included poultry and gardening to promote food sustainability. Another project was the purchasing of sewing and tailoring machines for upcoming entrepreneurs," he adds.

The constituency also needs a police station due to a high level of criminal activities, he said. Currently, it is served by law enforcement from Onayena constituency, which is far away.

"The situation is worrisome, we now have gangs within the community who are terrorising the people, because we don't have a policing service in the community. Therefore, whoever takes the office must make sure this is addressed," Gwena, said.

The former councillor pride himself for having addressed the water woes in the community by providing tap water.

Other achievements included access roads and telecommunication services.

"Water provision in the constituency is at 70%. Roads have been constructed, connecting villages in Oshana region as well as Onayena in Oshikoto region for ease of movement. "So, I am leaving very happy for having been entrusted to serve and I have done my part of imparting goodwill among the masses. I am democratically elected and the process prevailed to remove me, which is just normal, so no hard feelings," he said. The councillor stated that he is available to assist the successor in any way he might be of need. Ngwena is replaced as Oniipa councillor by his fellow Swapo cadre, Wilho Nuunyango.