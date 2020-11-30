Namibia: Geingob to Brief the Nation Over Covid-19

30 November 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

President Hage Geingob will today at 15h00 brief the nation on government's new Covid-19 response amid a spike in new infections.

Health and social services minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula yesterday announced 60 new Covid-19 positive cases countrywide. The capital Windhoek recorded 32 new cases, followed by Oshakati with eight. The harbour town of Luderitz recorded five, while Okahandja, Eenhana, Swakopmund and Rehoboth each recorded two cases. Single cases were also recorded at Otjiwarongo, Walvis Bay, Engela, Okahao, Outapi, Gobabis and Tsumeb.

By yesterday, the country had 14 345 cumulative confirmed cases of Covid-19, of which 13 439 have recovered from the disease. There are currently 752 active cases and a total of 151 Covid-19 deaths.

Shangula last week expressed concern about the growing disregard for the Covid-19 regulations and protocols as more people are now observed in public without facemasks and failing to observe the physical distancing protocol. "During the festive season, the potential for transmission is there as individuals indulge in celebration activities and flout public health measures. We continue to remind them about this danger," Shangula said.

