Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Wheeled to Court

Herald Zimbabwe
Embattled former wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Mary Mubaiwa.
30 November 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Nyore Madzianike

The warrant of arrest for Marry Mubaiwa on attempted murder and money laundering charges has been cancelled with the State indicating that it was ready for trial on assault charges.

Mubaiwa's lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa indicated that they were not ready because of her ill health.

Ms Mtetwa told the court that Mubaiwa is set to travel outside the country for medical attention and applied that the matter set for January 28 to enable her time to recover and seek medical attention.

Mubaiwa appeared before magistrate Mr Trynos Utahwashe.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Nigeria Is Third Most Terrorised Country In The World - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.