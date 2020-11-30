Zimbabwe: Palestinian Acting Ambassador Pays Homage to Zim's Support

Acting Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Salim Siam has paid homage to the Zimbabwean government for its continued support on its quest to attain freedom from Israel's occupation.

Palestine has been under Israeli occupation since 1947 in areas that include the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza.

Israel occupied east Jerusalem during the 1967 Six-Day War. In 1980, in a move never recognized by the international community, Israel annexed the entire city, claiming it as the self-proclaimed Jewish state's "eternal and undivided" capital.

Despite the international consensus that the Palestinian cause is justified, the international community is helpless in the face of Israeli intransigence and persistence in occupying Palestinian territories.

However, Zimbabwe and other countries have been unequivocal in calling for the full recognition of the State of Palestine as a full country.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Siam said it is heart warning that Zimbabwe countries with its stance on the full liberalization of Palestine.

"Zimbabwe is rendering its support politically, and moral support and they are supporting the Palestinian struggle in all international forums.

And we are determined as well to bring our relations to higher levels of cooperation. On behalf of the Palestinian government and people, I would like to express our deepest appreciation and gratitude to H.E President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the Government and the friendly people of the Republic of Zimbabwe for their continuous support to and solidarity with, the just struggle of the Palestinian people and express our desire to develop the existing friendly mutual relations between Palestine and Zimbabwe and take it to higher levels of cooperation,' he said.

Acting Ambassador Siam added that the two countries struggles are the same as Zimbabwe is currently under the York of Western Imposed sanctions.

"Our struggle for sovereignty and human rights is the same, in this regard Palestine stands in solidarity with Zimbabwe and calls for the immediate removal of the illegal economic sanctions imposed against it. Palestine shall be free with the solidarity and support of the friendly countries and free dignified people of the world," he noted.

In his commemorative speech, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres challenged the two nations' leaders to look for ways to restore the lost hope.

"A host of factors continue to cause great misery, including the expansion of illegal settlements, a significant spike in the demolition of Palestinian homes and structures, violence and continued militant activity," said Guterres.

"Israeli and Palestinian leaders have a responsibility to explore every opening to restore hope and achieve a two-state solution," he said