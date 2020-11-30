Zimbabwe: Journalist Arrested for Using 2019 Accreditation Card

28 November 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
Freelance journalist Dumisani Zvandasara was on 26 November 2020 arrested in Kwekwe for using a 2019 Zimbabwe Media Commission-issued press card.

Zvandasara was arrested while taking pictures of municipal police, and members of the police and army, who were raiding vendors in the city centre in Kwekwe. He was later released without charges.

Following his release, MISA Zimbabwe Kwekwe Advocacy Committee chairperson, Kudakwashe Zvarayi, held a meeting with police in Kwekwe who made a commitment to ensure that journalists conduct their work without hindrance.

SOS journalists hotline

If you are injured, detained or arrested in the line of duty, call our 24/7 SOS journalist hotline on 0784 437 338 to access legal and/or medical assistance. Don't forget to have the number saved in your phone for emergencies!

Find out more about the hotline here.

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

