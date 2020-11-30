Ethiopia: Secretary Pompeo's Call With Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy

@AbiyAhmedAli / Twitter
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo when they met in Addis Ababa in February.
30 November 2020
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document By Office of the Spokesperson

Washington, DC — The following is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Cale Brown:‎

Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed today regarding the conflict in Tigray. Secretary Pompeo took note of the Government of Ethiopia's November 28 announcement of the end of major military operations, but reiterated the United States' grave concern regarding ongoing hostilities and the risks the conflict poses.

The Secretary called for a complete end to the fighting and constructive dialogue to resolve the crisis. He stressed the willingness of the United States, the African Union envoys and other international partners to assist in dialogue and reconciliation.

The Secretary underscored the importance of protecting civilians from further harm, including refugees and civilians fleeing the conflict into Sudan, and allowing international humanitarian organizations access to the Tigray region to ensure the unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance to those in need.

He urged the Government of Ethiopia to ensure respect for human rights of Tigrayans and all ethnic groups. Secretary Pompeo highlighted the United States' strong partnership with Ethiopia, our continued support for Ethiopia's historic reform agenda, and the importance of Ethiopia's role in promoting prosperity and stability on the Horn of Africa.

