Nigeria: Govt's Delegation in Borno On Condolence Visit Over Killing of Farmers

30 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Salau

A federal government delegation led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State by mid-day on Monday on a condolence visit over the killing of farmers at the weekend by terrorists.

This is according to a statement by Ola Awoniyi, Lawan's media aide.

He said members of the delegation include the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

Other members are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(rtd) and Senior Special Assistant(Media and Publicity) to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The delegation, according to the statement, was received on arrival at the Airport by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Umar Gadafu.

The delegation is in Borno, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the Government and the people of Borno State over the incident.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

