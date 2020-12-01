Nigeria: Ban On Illegal Use of Siren, Unauthorized Tinted Glass Cars Still in Force - Police

30 November 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Ebonyi Police Command has said that the ban on the illegal use of siren, use of tinted glass vehicles without permit, and covered car number plates is still in force in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Abakiliki by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mrs. Loveth Odah, on Monday.

According to the statement, the ban is to contain incidences of crime in the state.

Odah noted that violators would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the extant law.

She stated: "The attention of the Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ebonyi, Mr Phillip Maku, has been drawn to the abuse and illegal use of sirens, tinted glass cars and covering of vehicle number plates by unauthorized persons.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the ban on the indiscriminate use of these items is still in force.

"Consequently, the CP has warned that all those who flout any or all of these prohibited items should desist forthwith to avoid embarrassment.

"Police operatives have been given the onerous responsibility of restoring sanity in the state by arresting and prosecuting offenders accordingly."

The statement also warned commercial and private motorcycle operators that the law banning their operations beyond 7 p.m is still in force.

It stated that operatives had been given charge to arrest offenders and impound their motorcycles.

It maintained that violators would pay approved fine before impounded motorcycles could be released to them. (NAN)

