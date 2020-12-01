Kenya: SJAK, NOC-K Empower Sports Scribes in Mombasa Ahead of Olympics

Mombasa — The Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) has advised local scribes to diversify in their reporting so as to remain relevant in the profession.

Speaking during the SJAK/National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) workshop on Olympics and Olympisim held at Pride Inn Flamingo Hotel in Mombasa, SJAK Secretary General Michael Okinyi underscored the need for sports scribes to explore and cover more sporting disciplines across the country.

"Several journalists in Kenya tend to concentrate more on football assignments but end up lacking the much-needed finesse. Next year, Kenya will be hosting several international events and it's cardinal at this point in time that reporters farmilarise more with rules and jargons of other sports," Okinyi, who is also the Citizen TV Sports Editor, said.

The two day event was being used by SJAK as a yardstick to help prepare Kenyan Journalists for the postponed Olympic Games which will be held in the Japanese Capital next year.

Part of the session featured an interactive Skype session with Japan based retired athlete Stephen Mayaka, who guided participants on how to approach various facets of the Games prior, during and after.

NOCK Secretary Francis Mutuku announced that preparations for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games are in top gear.

Mutuku also noted that 2020 Tokyo preparations will entail several technical aspects including athletes scholarships, support to qualification events, general and personal equipment support, online education and clean sport education.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that preparations will also involve a great deal of strategic partnerships, an International camp in Kurume City, Japan next year and indeed standard operating manual and accreditation.

Mutuku also announced that Kenya has plans to enter 100 athletes in the Tokyo Olympic Games with a target of 17 medals; and at least 7 gold medals.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi in his presentation emphasised the need for sports scribes to play a leading role in creating Olympic stars by reaching out to them at grassroots level.

"As sports journalists we have an obligation to play a role in ensuring that we build stars who will impact the society," Mbaisi said.

Also making their presentations was Nation Media Group Sports Editor Elias Makori, who shared his experience of covering Olympics and educated the scribes how to get behind the story, Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke who took through fellow scribe on Social Media and Athletics.

The team was also treated to a Team Building to strengthen the cohesion amongest the scribes, conducted by Amani Chinando.