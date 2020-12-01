Sudan: UN Refugee Agency Appeals for $147 Million to Support Thousands of Ethiopians Fleeing to Sudan

UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grande meets refugees from Ethiopia in the Hamdayet Border Reception Centre in Eastern Sudan.
30 November 2020
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi has launched an appeal for $147 million to support as many as 100,000 people fleeing Ethiopia's Tigray region into neighbouring Sudan, the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said on Monday.

More than 43,000 people have fled across the border to escape fighting in Ethiopia in recent weeks, almost half of them children. Mr. Grandi said in a statement that Sudan's welcome of the refugees was an example to the international community and called for international support to bolster its effort.

"The Government of Sudan has kept the border open in the best tradition of African and Sudanese hospitality and I want to commend it as an example to the international community. But the government of Sudan needs a lot of help," he said during a four-day visit to the region.

In its appeal document, UNHCR said its current planning scenario was for an anticipated increase in refugee numbers, with a total of 100,000 by April 2021, but the worst-case scenario was for an influx of 200,000.

UNHCRsaid on Friday it had begun airlifting aid to the refugees, sending the first of four planeloads of supplies to Khartoum, with a second flight due to bring 100 tonnes from Dubai on Monday, including blankets, solar lamps, mosquito nets, plastic sheets, tents and prefabricated warehouses.

The appeal for $147 million aims to fund UNHCR, the UN and humanitarian community to help Sudan manage the crisis over the next six months.

During his trip, Mr. Grandi met Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other Government officials in Khartoum, and he spoke to refugees at the hot and dusty frontier where they are coming across, many of whom said they wanted to return home as soon as it was safe, according to UNHCR.

Mr. Grandi also said he was worried about the situation facing almost 100,000 refugees from Eritrea who are hosted by Ethiopia in the Tigray region.

"Ethiopia is a very hospitable country for refugees, but now they are caught in this conflict, we don't have access to them", he said.

In a separate report, the UN World Food Programme (WFP) said lack of funding had forced it to cut rations for refugees in East Africa, and WFP Ethiopia urgently needed $209 million to assist 6.2 million beneficiaries from December 2020 to May 2021.

It said the fighting between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces and the Tigray People's Liberation front had displaced more than 100,000 civilians, including those who had fled into eastern Sudan since 4 November.

