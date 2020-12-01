Ethiopia: Hospitals Buckle Under Pressure of Raging Ethiopia War

30 November 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Adane Bikila

Addis Ababa — LOCAL hospitals and health facilities are running dangerously low on medical supplies to care for victims wounded in the conflict in the northern Tigray region of Ethiopia.

Fighting intensified this past weekend as regional forces defied a directive by the national government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Government forces bombarded the Tigray capital, Mekelle.

International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) reported that ambulances run by the Ethiopian Red Cross Society (ERCS) had been transporting injured and deceased people to facilities that include Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle.

The hospital is lacking in body bags for the deceased. Food supplies are also low, affecting particularly those recovering from surgery and requiring specific nutritional needs.

"The hospital is running dangerously low on sutures, antibiotics, anticoagulants, painkillers and even gloves," lamented Maria Soledad, the head of operations for the ICRC in Ethiopia.

The envoy visited Ayder and was in Mekelle at the time of publishing.

She bemoaned that the influx of injured comes more than three weeks after supply chains were disrupted into Mekelle.

"We need to ensure that health workers have the supplies and conditions they need to carry out their lifesaving work."

The arrival of 1 000 refugees from the neighbouring Eritrea in search of food and other support is worsening the situation.

Tigray, the fifth biggest of nine Ethiopian states, by size and population (5 million) has been in conflict with the national government in recent weeks.

It held local elections in defiance of a government directive.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.