Kenya: Shabana Training Cancelled as Players Stage Go Slow

The Shabana technical bench on Monday cancelled the club's training sessions after players staged a go slow.

Players at the club are demanding upkeep money that they have not received for two months and facilitation to training.

Sources within the team have revealed that the players have also vowed to stay away from all club activities until the outstanding dues are offset.

"Our players are not demanding salaries and other luxuries, but basic items like food. Some players have families that depend on them hence it's unfair to treat them in a circus.

We can't call players for training and fail to facilitate them," said a member of the technical bench who requested anonymity.

In what is an all too familiar story, the National Super League (NSL) has been facing serious financial constraints since their deal with online betting firm Dafabet lapsed two years ago. They depend on contributions from fans to honour training sessions and matches.

Nation Sport has established that all the 30 players failed to turn up for training on Monday at the team's training camp at Mosocho grounds about 12km from Kisii town, something that left members of the technical bench stranded.

"The go slow is the only language the management understands and no level of intimidation will make us change our minds. We are forced to use our own fares and the management is not ready to listen to our grievances," one of the players told Nation Sport.

The players are also protesting in solidarity against the club officials who have failed to respond to their phone calls and text messages for about one month now.

"We are aware that our players have not received their dues. We are doing everything possible to avert the situation," said the club's Secretary General, Peter Omwando, when reached for comment.

During his two-day tour of the region during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in October, President Uhuru Kenyatta donated a 62-seater bus to the club, but it's yet to be put into use.

Nation Sport has since learnt that the club is yet to acquire an insurance for the bus so that it can start operating. The club is unable to raise Sh300,000 that is required for a comprehensive one-year insurance.

The club will be playing second tier games for the third season since they were promoted from Division One towards the end of 2018.

However, they may be set for a rude start of the 2020/21 season if the challenges are not averted in time.