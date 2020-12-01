Ethiopia: Next Critical Focus Is Rehabilitating People of Tigray - PM Abiy

30 November 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the next critical focus of the government is rehabilitating the people of Tigray and rebuilding the regional state.

Responding to questions raised by members of the House of People's Representatives today, the premier said the law enforcement operation in the region has been successfully carried out without any harm to civilians.

"Our next critical focus is rehabilitating the people of Tigray," he said, adding that all Ethiopians need to cooperate to rebuild the region.

Furthermore, the premier stated that the junta has been pursuing its own interests and neglected the majority of the people of Tigray.

The group's lack of concern for the people is pathetic, he noted, adding that the people and the government should move now beyond that and focus on rehabilitating the region and the country.

Abiy stated that this government has rehabilitated millions of displaced people due to various conflicts over the last two and half years.

"We have experience in Somali, Gideo and elsewhere" he said, adding that his government "can repatriate our people from Sudan as soon as possible."

The government is committed to bringing back citizens from Sudan in collaboration with UN, government and other humanitarian agencies as long as they do not commit crimes, the PM said.

However, he pointed out that reports show that the refugees in Sudan are mostly male, as opposed to women and children. "Who are these male youth? If they are among those who massacred innocent civilians in Maikadra, then they should be brought to justice."

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ENA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
SADC Works on a Plan to Deal With Militant Attacks in Mozambique
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.