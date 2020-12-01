Ethiopia: Next Critical Focus Is Rehabilitating People of Tigray - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said that the next critical focus of the government is rehabilitating the people of Tigray and rebuilding the regional state.

Responding to questions raised by members of the House of People's Representatives today, the premier said the law enforcement operation in the region has been successfully carried out without any harm to civilians.

"Our next critical focus is rehabilitating the people of Tigray," he said, adding that all Ethiopians need to cooperate to rebuild the region.

Furthermore, the premier stated that the junta has been pursuing its own interests and neglected the majority of the people of Tigray.

The group's lack of concern for the people is pathetic, he noted, adding that the people and the government should move now beyond that and focus on rehabilitating the region and the country.

Abiy stated that this government has rehabilitated millions of displaced people due to various conflicts over the last two and half years.

"We have experience in Somali, Gideo and elsewhere" he said, adding that his government "can repatriate our people from Sudan as soon as possible."

The government is committed to bringing back citizens from Sudan in collaboration with UN, government and other humanitarian agencies as long as they do not commit crimes, the PM said.

However, he pointed out that reports show that the refugees in Sudan are mostly male, as opposed to women and children. "Who are these male youth? If they are among those who massacred innocent civilians in Maikadra, then they should be brought to justice."