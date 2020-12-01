Rwanda: Ex-Combatants Screened to Pave Way for Future Medical Support

The Rwanda Demobilization and Reintegration Commission (RDRC) launched a routine screening exercise for ex-combatants, in Kigali, on Monday, November 30, to determine which support categories or profiles they belong to.

At Nyarugunga, Kanombe Sector, The New Times observed medical doctors were busy receiving and screening ex-combatants who will be categorized so that they are given special attention depending on their individual situation.

Retired Sergeant Odette Muhongayire, 55, who was demobilised in 1997, had come to be screened for the first time.

She said: "After screening, I hope to get more medical support. Even though I was not yet screened and put in any of the four categories, I was still getting medical support through mutuelle and RDRC coordinates everything for me. But I was advised to get screened so that they best know which category I belong to."

Muhongayire, who was a military nurse during, and after, the 1990-1994 liberation struggle is now retired. Her main health concerns, lately, she noted, are related to managing diabetes and hypertension. She regularly exercises and endeavours to eat well. But she also has to take appropriate drugs regularly and, she said, that is basically where she can use a little more support.

"This categorisation process helps us very much. Our people really get needed medical support and we really appreciate everything done."

On the other end of a group of elderly men who were waiting their turn, John Ngenzi, 67, another Rwanda Patriotic Army (RPA) ex-combatant, who was demobilised in December 1998 said he was also reporting to be screened for the first time.

Old age is catching up with him, he noted, and he has started usual ailments.

He said: "What I really need is some money, on a monthly basis for basic substance. The free medical assistance given to all others will be very welcome too. It is during the hardest part of this Covid-19 pandemic that I realised that some more support won't be a bad idea."

The government has often urged ex-combatants to integrate into their communities and actively engage in the development of the country.

Retired Captain Christopher Karangwa, 55, another former RPA combatant, conversed with colleagues a few metres away. Many, it seemed, knew him. Several told The New Times that he was a good fighter, and a good man.

Karangwa who moves in a wheelchair was demobilised in 1997. "We are happy," Karangwa said, with a wide, disarming smile.

"They built houses for us. I am given Rwf50,000 every month. About 50 of us here have a cooperative too, and cows. We get all the medical support we need. All is just fine. What more can we ask for?"

Shedding light on things, Dr Justine Sugira, the head of medical rehabilitation in the RDRC, who is in charge of screening the ex-combatants, explained that in 2007, a pertinent law was passed and it is this legal framework that everything is based on.

The 2007 law, she said, provides that every two years, ex-combatants countrywide come before a committee of medical doctors for medical screening and categorisation.

Dr Sugira said: "Now this is the sixth time it is done countrywide. Sometimes we do special sessions but this is the routine countrywide screening. We had started Kigali when Covid-19 hit in March and we stopped. Now we are resuming."

She said that so far, more than 3,400 ex-combatants are already categorised afresh based on their disability rating, countrywide.

Ex-combatants are put in four categories after screening.

Valérie Nyirahabineza, the RDRC Chairperson, noted that besides all the medical care, housing and other support basics provided, ex-combatants in category one get Rwf50,000 every month. Those in categories two, three and four receive Rwf35,000, Rwf25,000 and Rwf20,000, respectively.

People in all the four categories are supported to get medical care.

Nyirahabineza noted that the Commission is aware that things have changed and the monthly allowances might need a review.

"There is a proposal and we requested for the review of a Decree that establishes the monthly subsistence allowance for all the demobilised ex-combatants that are categorised."

"We proposed that if possible, depending on the country's abilities, this monthly allowance be improved."

Nyirahabineza said that to date, there are 77,053 ex-combatants "with a demobilised card."

The Commission gives equal treatment to all ex-combatants (Ex-RPA, Ex-RDF, Ex-FAR and FDLR) without any discrimination.