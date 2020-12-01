Kenya: Stephen Kiaro Rules Kiambu Golf Course

Single figure handicap golfer Stephen Kiaro was in his best form at the weekend to claim the overall title during the Chairman's prize (Pius Mworia) tournament at the Kiambu Golf Club.

Playing off handicap four, Kiaro posted 34 points during the first round played on Friday, and an excellent 39 points the following day for a total of 73 points.

He won by one point from Nahashon Mburu, who carded 34 and 38 for a total of 72 points, with John Muchai on 70 finishing third.

In the ladies section, Joyce Wanjiru posted 71 points to win ahead of Mary Kimeia who had carded 68 points.

There were prizes reserved for the final round on Saturday where Kiaro also emerged the winner with 39 points, and Nahashon Mburu again came second on 38, while James Karanja was third on 36 points.

Francis Njakwe won the gross title with a score of 83 gross, and Nelson Kepkemoi was the guest winner with 33 points. The sponsors winner was Patrick Kamugi, who also carded 33 points, winning by one point from Thomas Kimari, while Philip Ondieki was the board winner on 32 points. The senior chairmen winner was Don Mwaura on 33 and the past captains winner was Njogu wa Njoroge on 34 points.

Youngster Dennis Gakuo

At Thika Sports Club, Peter Gachoka beat a field of 202 golfers to claim the overall title during the Captain's prize (Edward Nyamu) tournament.

Gachoka posted 20 and 19 for 39 points to beat men winner Chris Wanyoike, who combined 21 and 18 to also finish on 39. Youngster Dennis Gakuo, playing off handicap five, was second in the men's section with 37 points.

In the low scoring ladies section, Eunice Muthemba returned 32 points to win by one point from Margaret Maina. The seniors were led by S. Wambugu, who carded 36, with Paul Kiarie emerging top in the guest category with a score of 35 points.

Winning the nines were Wanjau gathuri on 20 and John Maina, who posted 19 points. Anthony Mwaura and Judy Waihenya won the longest drive contest and Martin Kiambi took home the nearest to pin prize.

At Ruiru Sports Club, Ben Omondi beat Joseph Karienye 2-1 in the final match to claim the club championship title, while in the ladies section, Ruth Kamau beat Sophie Mboch to claim the title.

In the stableford subsidiary, Chris Andrea, playing off handicap two, posted an impressive score of 40 points made up of 20 points in each nine. He birdied the first, ninth and the 18th, with only one bogey coming at the eighth for his impressive two under par score.

Finishing second was Anthony Mwangi on 38, while Mwariri Nduati was third on 36 points. In the ladies section, Lucy Mwangi returned 34 points to win by two points from Grace Miano and Salome Kamau, while Nathan Brown was the best guest on 36 points. The nines went to John Mwangi on 23 and Kamau Kimenju who carded 18 points.

The following are summarised weekend golf round up results;

At Nyali Golf and Country Club; Hon Secretary (Kimami Njoroge and Friends Golf Day; Men Winner Fahmy Bajaber 41 pts cb Ian Marshall 41, 3rd Ameen Dhanji 38, Lady winner 37, Lady Winner- Florence Karimi 37, Terry Odoo 35, Guest Winner- E. Malenya 39, Best Senior Akram Sheikh 34, Best Junior Alyssa Jamal 36 pts.

At Vet Lab: 2020 Captain's Prize (Adam Nyaga) Golf tournament; Overall Winner- Nicholas Imbugwa 39(78-39), Esther Chumo 40 (71-31), 3rd Francis Wahome 41(76-35) cb Zack Koech. Round two winner- Isaac Makokha 37 pts, Ladies winner- Margaret Wairimu 32, Guest Winner- P. Kinyanjui 33 pts. Round one winner- Deep Shah 72 nett, Man winner Patrick Scoville 72 nett. Lady winner Grace Waiganjo 72 nett, Guest winner W. Osoro 71, Senior Winner- George Warui 71,

Pros winner Mike Kisia 71, Greg Snow 71, Edwin Mudanyi 74, Jhn Wangai 74, Tony Omuli 74. Junior winner John Wambari 35 cb Steve Orinda 35. Second Division- Winner- Ryan Mutinda 36, (3rd Division) Belinda Wanjiru 42 pts,Special Category; Winner Fred Masika 70 nett, Hilary Imbugwa 71, Best Lady - Nancy Mukami 72 nett.