Sudan: Al-Burhan Receives Phone Call From US Secretary of State

30 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, Monday evening received a phone call from the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

In the phone call, Al-Burhan and Pompeo discussed the bilateral relations between Sudan and the United States and means of strengthening them, as well as issues of mutual concern at the regional and international levels.

They also discussed the arrangements related to removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism in the coming weeks.

They further reviewed the events in the Republic of Ethiopia and the need to reach a peaceful settlement for the conflict in a way that guarantees regional peace and strengthens security in the region.

The US Secretary of State expressed his country's appreciation of Sudan hosting to Ethiopian refugees, despite the exceptional economic conditions it is witnessing.

