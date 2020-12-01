Ethiopia: Pompeo Calls for Respect of Human Rights and Dialogue in Ethiopia

Khartoum — The United States announced that its Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has made a phone call with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, in which they tackled the conflict in Tigray region and its impacts on the civilians and the area.

In a statement, the US State Department affirmed that it is following up the Ethiopian government declaration on the end of the military operations in Tigray region on November 28, but Pompeii renewed his country's grave concern about the continuing hostilities and the dangers that the conflict inflicted on the civilians

Pompeo has called for a complete stoppage of the fighting and a constructive dialogue to solve the crisis in Ethiopia.

Pompeo stressed the readiness of the United States, the African Union envoys and other international partners to help in the dialogue and reconciliation.