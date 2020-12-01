Ethiopia: Pompeo Calls for Respect of Human Rights and Dialogue in Ethiopia

30 November 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The United States announced that its Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has made a phone call with the Ethiopian Prime Minister, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, in which they tackled the conflict in Tigray region and its impacts on the civilians and the area.

In a statement, the US State Department affirmed that it is following up the Ethiopian government declaration on the end of the military operations in Tigray region on November 28, but Pompeii renewed his country's grave concern about the continuing hostilities and the dangers that the conflict inflicted on the civilians

Pompeo has called for a complete stoppage of the fighting and a constructive dialogue to solve the crisis in Ethiopia.

Pompeo stressed the readiness of the United States, the African Union envoys and other international partners to help in the dialogue and reconciliation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.