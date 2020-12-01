Nigeria: Covid-19 - Again, Nigerian Govt Advises Citizens Not to Travel During Christmas

1 December 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Aliyu says although everyone has the right to travel, the advice became necessary because of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the world.

Ahead of the Christmas celebration, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 set up by the Nigerian government has advised Nigerians to avoid non-essential travels, as a strategy to curb the spread of the pandemic.

Sani Aliyu, the Coordinator of the PTF, gave the advice while speaking at the daily briefing of the PTF on Monday in Abuja.

The coordinator said the federal government was discouraging Nigerians abroad to stop travelling arrangements for the period.

Mr Aliyu said although everyone had the right to travel, the advice became necessary because of the upsurge in COVID-19 cases across the world.

The coordinator also said there could be a risk of being stranded in any part of the world after the celebration because of the pandemic.

On the protocol for travellers, Mr Aliyu said that every intending traveller from abroad must come in with a valid COVID-19 test result.

He added that the travellers would pay for a second test in Nigeria, isolate themselves for seven days and undergo a test on the seventh day before joining the community.

