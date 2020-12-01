Botswana: Planting Back Trees Guards Against Forest Depletion

Maun — Trees have to be planted back to guard against threats that lead to forests depletion, says Minister for Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism Ms Philda Kereng.

Ms Kereng made the remarks on the occasion of National Tree Planting Day at Khoemacau Mine in Toteng recently.

She said it was vital to restore forests by planting trees cut either to pave way for developments or for making livelihoods.

Ms Kereng observed that trees and forests were an important part of the ecosystem as they provided homes for some animal species and insects.

Plants, she added, also played a major role in reducing climate change effects by balancing oxygen, carbon dioxide and humidity in the air.

Ms Kereng said in an effort to restore the natural vegetation, the ministry had an annual target of planting 150 000 trees across the country.

On National Tree Planting Day, she said its observance dated back to 1985 with the aim of raising awareness on the importance of forests and tree planting.

She said for 2020, Jackalberry, scientifically as Diospyros mespiliformis and Mokutsomo in Setswana had been identified as the tree of the year.

Popular in Ngamiland for its fruits and for making canoes, the tree was known for its medicinal aspects as the leaves were used for fever, whooping cough and for healing wounds, said Ms Manake.

The minister said its barks and roots were known for treatment of microbial infections such as Malaria, pneumonia, syphilis and leprosy.

Also speaking at the same occasion was North West District Council chairman, Mr Kebareeditse Ntsogotho who warned that some indigenous trees might become extinct if they were cut because they were only found in Botswana.

It was therefore important to exercise caution in cutting down trees, he said.

He requested the minister to consider reviving planting of trees in every household across the country.

In his welcome remarks, Khoemacau general manager Mr Kevin Moxham said during the course of construction, the mine ensured an area was reserved for environmental rehabilitation.

Mr Moxham said his company's the partnership with the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources Conservation and Tourism would therefore be a long time commitment.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>