Cameroon: Management of Covid-19 - Giants Strides From the South Region

Through weekend daily press briefings, health experts have called on the population to continue respecting barrier measures against the pandemic.

Nine months after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government, through the Ministry of Public Health, has continued to implement the national response strategy in order to preserve the health and well-being of the population. The Sub-Director of Disease Control at the Ministry of Public Health, Dr Linda Esso says the current operational period aims to strengthen prevention and mass testing of the population to limit the spread of the virus within communities. She was speaking during the weekend to brief Cameroonians on the epidemiological and management situation of the pandemic.

She revealed that the decentralisation of the response and multi-sector collaboration in managing the pandemic has enabled the government to carry out interventions adapted to each of the 10 regions. Dr Esso said the positive results obtained must be preserved, in this period of socio-economic recovery where an increase in the number of positive cases has been registered. To this end, the regional coordinators, namely the Governors of the regions and the Regional Public Health Delegates, shall continue to ensure the monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of health protocols framing the resumption of activities.

Dr Linda Esso said the South Region is the fourth least affected region in the country. The overall epidemiological situation in the region, as of November 27, 2020, shows a cumulative 682 positive cases, 15 deaths and 642 recoveries, with a case fatality rate of 2.2 per cent. Activities carried out in schools in the South Region made it possible for the screening of 2,949 teachers (including four positive patients) and 187 students. The population of the South Region is being encouraged to continue to actively participate in the interventions implemented as part of the response to Covid-19 because the health of everybody is at stake.

As the nation is heading towards the end of November, which marks the ninth month of an ongoing, tireless struggle against a pernicious virus, everybody is beginning to measure the weight and the gravity of a collective battle, which must be won. More than ever, the message from the Head of State on May 19, 2020 to the nation remains relevant, "Let us not forget that the negligence of a single person can seriously harm the whole community. Let's not let our guard down." At a time when other countries in the world are experiencing an outbreak of new contaminations, Cameroon continues to strengthen the specific systems put in place at land, sea and air borders in order to limit the importation of new cases into the country. There is a real danger of massive importation of cases, a danger of introducing a new strain is probable and the real threat of local residual cases is evident.