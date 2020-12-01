Cameroon: African Champions League - Al Ahly Champions!

The Cairo-based club beat arch rivals, Zamaleck of Egypt, 2-1, during the final match that took place at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Al Ahly of Egypt are the winners of the 2020 edition of the African Champions League. The Cairo-based club beat arch rivals, Zamaleck of Egypt, 2-1, during the final match that took place at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, November 27, 2020. It was indeed a tough encounter as both rivals were out to put an end to a victory drought. Zamaleke has won the trophy five times. They last won the trophy in 2002 while Al Ahly last won in 2013.

Amr Al Sulaya gave Al Ahly the lead in the fifth minute at the Cairo International Stadium (al-Q?hirah). Mahmoud Abdel Razek Fadlallah (Shikabala) equalised for Zamalek before half time in the 31st minute before Mohamed Magdi Kafsha scored the winning goal for Al Ahly four minutes from time to seal a ninth CAF Champions League title for the Egyptian giants.

It was the first African Champions League final contested by clubs from the same country, and arguably Africa's two biggest clubs. The final went smoothly, a relief for the Magdi's winner also gave Al Ahly, the newly crowned Egyptian champion, a place at the Club World Cup in February. Kafsha's goal at the 86th minute made history for Al Ahly.

For coach Pitso Mosimane, it was history made also as he becomes the third coach to win the CAF Champions League with two different teams. Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns. The trophy also is his fourth for the 2019/2020 season. The tournament has been changed to one-off finals and this year's final was the first.