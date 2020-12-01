Cameroon: African Champions League - Al Ahly Champions!

30 November 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The Cairo-based club beat arch rivals, Zamaleck of Egypt, 2-1, during the final match that took place at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Al Ahly of Egypt are the winners of the 2020 edition of the African Champions League. The Cairo-based club beat arch rivals, Zamaleck of Egypt, 2-1, during the final match that took place at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday, November 27, 2020. It was indeed a tough encounter as both rivals were out to put an end to a victory drought. Zamaleke has won the trophy five times. They last won the trophy in 2002 while Al Ahly last won in 2013.

Amr Al Sulaya gave Al Ahly the lead in the fifth minute at the Cairo International Stadium (al-Q?hirah). Mahmoud Abdel Razek Fadlallah (Shikabala) equalised for Zamalek before half time in the 31st minute before Mohamed Magdi Kafsha scored the winning goal for Al Ahly four minutes from time to seal a ninth CAF Champions League title for the Egyptian giants.

It was the first African Champions League final contested by clubs from the same country, and arguably Africa's two biggest clubs. The final went smoothly, a relief for the Magdi's winner also gave Al Ahly, the newly crowned Egyptian champion, a place at the Club World Cup in February. Kafsha's goal at the 86th minute made history for Al Ahly.

For coach Pitso Mosimane, it was history made also as he becomes the third coach to win the CAF Champions League with two different teams. Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns. The trophy also is his fourth for the 2019/2020 season. The tournament has been changed to one-off finals and this year's final was the first.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.