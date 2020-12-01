Cameroon: Far North - Traffic Resumes On Palar Deviation Bridge

The Minister of Minister of Territorial Administration and the Minister of Public Works visited the construction site in Maroua on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

Heavy-duty motorists travelling to Kousseri and neighbouring Chad through Maroua, the Far North Regional headquarters, can now heave a sigh of relief. As they will no longer have to take the longer route through the heavily-congested Pont Vert or Green Bridge on River Mayo Kaliao inside Maroua town.

The Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi and his counterpart of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, were in Maroua on Saturday, November 28, 2020 to evaluate the construction of a dual-carriage passage-way and deviation bridge. Nganou Djoumessi instructed the contractor to create a temporary crossing on the dried-up River Mayo Kaliao bed by using aggregate. He said the temporary crossing was meant for vehicles of 3.5 tonnes and above.

The Minister of Public Works also directed that the construction timeframe for the deviation bridge at the old Palar Bridge be slashed by half from three months to 45 days. Henceforth, construction of the deviation bridge will go on round the clock, with security provided at night. Feasibility studies on a new and more modern, adapted Palar Bridge are over, Nganou Djoumessi disclosed, saying the construction contract will be awarded in January 2021.

Minister Atanga Nji said their visit was a follow-up to that of a ministerial team last September. He said the aim was to ensure that work was progressing well on the deviation bridge. And that another catastrophe is averted by decongesting Pont Vert. He told the people that President Paul was a man of his words by promising and assuring that a new bridge is constructed on time.

Present amongst others at the bridge construction site was Far North Regional Governor, Midjiyawa Bakari and the Mayor of Maroua, Dr Sali Babani.

Later the same evening, the Minister of Territorial Administration held a security meeting with the Governor, Senior Divisional Officers, and security and defence officials. On Sunday, November 29, 2020, Atanga Nji met with traditional chiefs and political leaders from Northern Cameroon. The Minister continues his regional tour this Monday, November 30, 2020 by visiting Garoua in the North Region.