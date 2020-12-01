Cameroon: CAF Champions League - PWD Bamenda Compromises Chances

They lost at home in Limbe 0-1 to visiting Kaiser Chiefs of South Africa in the first leg preliminary round yesterday November 29, 2020.

Fans of PWD of Bamenda left the Ngeme Stadium yesterday November 29, 2020 very disappointed as they saw their side went down zero goal to one to South Africa's Kaizer Chief. The lone goal was scored by Mulomowandau Erik Matholo during the second half of the match. The goal sent fans in the Ngeme Stadium into graveyard silence. At the 88 minutes, a PWD player was brought down in the 18 metre box. The referee, Mihindou Mbina Gauthier, from Gabon sounded his whistle for a penalty. This sent the stadium into wide celebration. But their hopes were dashed as Laiver Derick stepped up and sent the ball into the waiting hands of well experienced Itumeleng Khune.

PWD of Bamenda had dominated the match from start to finish giving away many scoring opportunities. PWD first came close to scoring at the 12 minutes but goalkeeper Khume was well positioned. Two minites later, Boung Joel succeeded in beating the defence compartment of Kaizer Chief but sent the ball over the cross bar. Then came another scoring opportunity at the 40 minute and Kaizer Chief goalie who was well positioned easily collected the ball. There came the golden opportunity for Kaizer Chief some six minutes from time as Matholo scored. PWD defense raised their hands up to what they believed was an offside but it was too late. Immediately after the goal was scored, delay tactics set in with Kaizer Chief players falling down for "injuries".

Kaizer Chief head coach saluted PWD to have put up an tough challenge to his side. He said the return leg could still produce surprises. As such, they will embark on preparation immediately they are back to South Africa. David Pagou, PWD Coach said they have 70% chances of qualifying when they get to South Africa.