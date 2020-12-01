Cameroon: Territorial Administration - Fcfa 34 Billion for Public Order Maintenance

Minister Paul Atanga Nji defended his draft budget before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly on November 27, 2020.

The Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji has defended the draft financial projections of his ministry before the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly headed by Hon. Rosette Moutymbo Ayayi. The draft budget of FCFA 34,785,000,000 was defended on November 27, 2020 in the presence of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency of the Republic in charge of Relations with the Assemblies, Bolvine Wakata.

An explanatory statement of Minister Paul Atanga Nji states that the draft budget if adopted will be used for three operational programmes and one support programme of the Ministry which revolve around establishing a modern territorial administration so as to build the capacity of citizens and civil society to participate in and manage public affairs. Priority areas for the implementation of the provisional budget solicited by MINAT for the 2021 financial year, according to the Minister, will be optimising the operational capacity of administrative authorities, controlling the circulation of weapons, preparing response to emergency situations and improving the working environment of the central and decentralised services of the ministry. Managing refugees in Cameroon and assisting internally displaced persons is also another sector in which the defended budget will be used.

As concerns controlling the circulation of weapons, Paul Atanga Nji said the target is to guarantee the safety of persons and property and prevent terrorist activities. "In this connection, it is relevant to put in place a centralized computerized data base system relating to weapons and their owners. It is about establishing a general record of weapons, their users, and also of their entry points and circulation nationwide, by prohibiting the local manufacturing of weapons," he stated.