Cameroon: Douala II - More Realistic Projects for 2021

The councillors have decided to work harder to realize more projects that were interrupted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Councillors of the Douala II council have renewed their determination thus redoubling efforts to achieve their plan of action come 2021. This was during a midterm evaluation and budgetary council session that took place in the council on November 27, 2020. During the session councillors also regretted that the council was unable to realize most of its project as a result of the Covid 19. Notwithstanding, reports during the council session revealed that as of June 30 2020, execution rate of projects was at 27%. From the different committee reports, all projects were well on course and some of the projects that were suspended were re-launched a few months ago.

Presenting a balance sheet of activities for the given period, the Mayor of the Douala II council Denise Fampou said despite the global pandemic they were able to achieve some of their goals, she said the council offered didactic materials to schools within the municipality, constructed and rehabilitated classrooms and schools. She added that the construction of the centre for women and girls is in the second phases, more so, she went on the construction of the Fampou Dagobert sports complex is also on course.

Mayor Denise Fampou was optimistic that 2021 will be a year of greater realization. She appreciated the councilors who were steadfast despite the odds.

It also came out during the meeting that the Douala II municipality was second in the nationwide Hygiene and Sanitation Competition organized by the ministry of Housing and Urban Development. With these, the councilors promised to work harder and ensure that the Douala II emerges first when the competition will be launched next.

The SDO for Wouri, Mboutou Benjamin congratulated the Mayor and her councilors for the achievements despite the Covid 19 pandemic. He called on them not to relent but to work tirelessly to realize new projects and those that couldn't be realised due to the pandemic. He called on the councilors to look for more avenues to generate income for the council. He urged the council authorities to put up a strong fight against the raising rate of banditry and work to improve on the livelihood of the people living within the Douala II municipality.