Liberia: 'God's Blessing Gets Me Here' - Rep. Koung Asserts

Nimba County electoral district one Representative and senatorial candidate, Jeremiah Kpan Koung has recounted the blessing of God as the source of his impending victory in the 2020 Special Senatorial Elections (SSE) slated for December 8.

Addressing a cross section of supporters in Yekepa over the weekend, the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR) senatorial candidate said many of his contenders love to be blessed with such diehard supporters ahead of the elections, but they don't have such opportunity, saying for him; he has the blessing of God.

"That God's blessing gets us here. It's not that we are smarter than other people. This team will deliver; we can assure you and please elect us," Rep. Koung rallies supporters in Camp four in Yekepa.

Rep. Koung also called on supporters to vote him for the forward march of the county.

"Vote me #5 on the ballot. Now, the country is about development. We need to develop Nimba. Our vote will determine who we are. Don't divide the votes, put them one place for me. You need operational and developmental senator for the county. We are ready for this work. This is Senator Johnson third time standing behind me in elections. He did it in 2011, 2017 and now," he added.

The Nimba district one lawmaker has since got the blessing of the man dubbed 'godfather' of Nimba, Senator Prince Yormie Johnson.

Senator Johnson remains king maker in Nimba since his resounding victory in 2005

Senator Johnson is currently touring with Representative Koung across Nimba ahead of the SSE slated for December 8, 2020.

For his part, Senator Johnson said Representative Koung understands him very well and as such; he has no regret supporting him to be elected senator.

"To work with me is difficult because I am a former general and only Rep Koung understands me, the others don't understand me. We have been at war because they don't understand me. Rep Koung is a good man. Hon Koung and others are doing well for our roads to come. There is no development without investment. He has done more for the people of Nimba and Liberia. He has built so many schools," Sen. Johnson said.

The Evangelist of the gospel of Jesus Christ also said "I am looking for a Joshua to Moses and I have found him. Joshua worked with Moses peacefully. Elisha served Elijah peacefully."