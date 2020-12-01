Rwanda: Civil Society Injected Rwf190 Billion in Rwanda's Economy - Report

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) contributed over $196 million - through different projects countrywide - to Rwanda's economy during the 2018-2019 financial year, a report launched Friday, November 27 shows.

The inaugural report launched under the theme; Delivering to Rwanda's Transformative Agenda and endorsed by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) presents, among others, trends and challenges in financing development.

By and large, public officials commended international NGO's contribution to key sectors of citizen participation which include women's empowerment, financial inclusion, justice and peacebuilding, inclusive education and agriculture.

Rose Baguma, the Director-General of Education Policy and Planning at the Ministry of Education noted that government appreciated the help civil society provided during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

"And I am sure we still need your support if you look at other areas such as the human capital element," Baguma said, while also urging CSOs to focus on areas of intervention identified by the government.

In the education sector, she said, while the country "is doing well in lower primary," in pre-primary or kindergarten, more support is needed.

"This (pre-primary education) is the foundation. If we don't focus there, then we are not dealing with our human capital," she said.

Usta Kaitesi, the Chief Executive Officer of the RGB, commended the partnership between the local CSOs and International NGOs to create impact on communities and livelihoods.

Kaitesi said their role is clear and very important, among others, in education sector support and poverty alleviation in general.

"For example, in education, during this Covid-19 situation where kids stayed home, CSOs partnered to help school kids continue studying at home using media," she told reporters.

"They have helped in supplying water to Rwandan communities countrywide. They have projects that positively impact on Rwandans lives."

The report notes that the contribution of CSOs to the overall development of Rwanda and the country's achievement of MDGs is huge.

The Network of International NGOs (NINGO), a body that brings together more than 78 International INGOs, is behind the effort.

It provides a platform for members to dialogue, to build synergies, showcase best practices and share issues of common interest.

Sean Kerrigan, the NINGO Chairperson, said: "By working together and aligning our efforts we significantly improve our ability to positively impact lives."

"We reflect on the progress made as CSOs and our stakeholders from Government and development partners and renew our commitment towards delivering as one to achieve Rwanda's Development Agenda," said Joseph Nkurunziza, the Chairperson, the Board of Director of the Rwanda Civil Society Platform (RCSP), an umbrella of civil society organisations operating in Rwanda.

According to Kaitesi, "poverty is still real in our communities. There are many things still holding us back but the way we plan is giving us promise."

Partnership and consensus are about delivering, and delivering very fast, Kaitesi said.

She emphasised that the government appreciated CSOs capacity to adjust and intervene even in Covid-19 times.