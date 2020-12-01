Uganda: Bobi Wine Told to Campaign 15 Kilometres Outside Jinja City

30 November 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Denis Edema

The National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu (Bobi Wine), has been told to take his campaigns to Budondo Sub-county, about 15 kilometres outside Jinja City, when he visits on Tuesday.

The acting Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Fred Musoke, while addressing journalists at his office on Monday morning, also warned his supporters against inciting violence.

"We have received reports that Mr Kyagulanyi's supporters plan to burn tyres and pelt security personnel with stones; however, whoever is planning to do so will be dealt with aggressively," Mr Musoke said.

He noted that security has granted Mr Kyagulanyi a venue at Budondo Sub-county.

"We are not the ones giving out the Electoral Commission (EC) guidelines; but ours is to implement," he said.

Adding: "We are warning goons who have been mobilised by NUP agents in Bugembe and on Spire Road to disorganise, rob people and stone security personnel."

Mr Musoke, who also doubles as the District Internal Security Officer, further warned some political leaders who are allegedly mobilising youths to remove presidential candidates' posters to stop the vice.

"You cannot stone a security personnel holding a gun with live ammunition. By the way, some security personnel are short-tempered, meaning as you stone them, they can choose to respond with bullets which should not happen," he said.

The Kiirya Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Abbey Ngako, said Mr Kyagulanyi is free to come and campaign as long as he respects security guidelines.

"He will be in Jinja to campaign but will head straight to the venue from Amber Court, without entering Jinja City," said Mr Ngako.

By Monday morning, Police were seen patrolling the streets of Jinja City.

However, Mr Moses Bizitu, one of the NUP mobilisers in Jinja City dismissed the allegations of planning to incite the public.

"We have not in any way mobilised youths in the district to cause chaos or burn tyres as alleged by security. Our job is to welcome our presidential candidate to talk his supporters without causing any violence," Mr Bizitu said.

He said the allegations are intended to scare Bobi Wine supporters from attending his rally before appealing to security forces to be cooperative.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

