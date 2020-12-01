South Africa: Judge Convicts Man of Murder for Deadly Assault On Ex-Girlfriend, Condemns Police Conduct

1 December 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Shaun Smillie

The trend in South African courts of charging men accused of femicide of culpable homicide or even lesser charges could be coming to an end.

As Vusi Mjoli turned in the dock to walk down the stairs to the holding cells below, his eyes hardened and he tried to stare down anyone who glanced his way.

But what Mjoli was really staring at was the possibility of life in prison.

Earlier on Monday 30 November, when he had stepped into the dock in Court 2D of the Johannesburg High Court, there was a chance he might be convicted on a lesser charge of culpable homicide for killing his ex-girlfriend Dimpho Mohau.

There has been a trend in South African courts to charge men accused of femicide of culpable homicide or even lesser charges. Culpable homicide is the same charge motorists face when they unintentionally kill a pedestrian on the road. Sometimes all an offender gets is a fine.

But Judge Majake Mabesele on Monday found that Mjoli's actions on the day he viciously assaulted Mohau amounted to murder.

Mabesele found Mjoli guilty on five counts: rape, kidnapping, murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and defeating the ends...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

