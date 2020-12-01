South Africa: Voices to Be Reckoned With - What It Takes for Women to Be Heard

opinion

It's easy to be cynical in a world where gender activism is the stuff of PR campaigns - Women's Month promotions, a statement for the 16 Days of Activism. But getting women's voices heard can start real change, if we're willing to make the space.

In South Africa, four out of five experts quoted in news media are men. Quote This Woman+ is an initiative that is trying to change this. We've created a database of women experts for journalists to draw on when looking for insights and analysis on the news of the day. As the plus at the end of our name indicates, the database also includes voices that may be marginalised or underrepresented for other reasons, such as disability status or sexual identity. Our hashtag says it all: #LeaveNoVoiceBehind

But as both director of Quote This Woman+ and as an expert on the database myself, I know that amplifying the voices of women is two steps forward, one step backwards. As a woman, owning your narrative takes courage. Many of us South African women are not socialised to own the spotlight. Some of us - sometimes true leaders in cutting-edge fields - defer to others when called...