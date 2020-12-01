Ghana: Design and Technology Institute Holds Maiden Graduation for 32

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), an accredited Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) Institution on Thursday held its maiden graduation ceremony in Accra.

The ceremony had 32 students graduating after a successful academic pursuit of the DTI's Solutions, Innovation Laboratory and the Challenge programmes.

Giving the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Madison Pine, Dr Olubunmi Ajayi urged the graduates to take advantage of the opportunities presented to them especially in TVET and showcase their talents to help transform the economy.

"Government's policies and initiatives such as the Automotive Policy, One District One Factory and the industralisation agenda are great avenues for you to make the institute and Ghana proud. Technicians and those with the vocational skills will define and lead the workforce of an industrialised Ghana," she said.

She, however, stated that, "The knowledge you have gained does not end with your graduation but you must continue to seek knowledge," and urged the graduates to be "innovative and creative so you can make meaningful contribution to your nation or wherever you find yourself in this world."

The Director of the Institute, Mr Israel Titi Ofei noted that DTI was poised to become the leader in transforming the livelihood of youth in TVET across West Africa by pursuing the vision of inclusive, equitable and sustainable societies and economies.

According to Mr Ofei, there was the need to recognise youth employment as a priority in public policies and engage the private sector to offer the citizens with meaningful employment which would lead to economic growth and transformation.

Similarly, the Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Ms Elizabeth Swaniker applauded management for their commitment, hard work and swiftness through the introduction of a new system to ensure timely completion of the programmes in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The institute has invested in Information Technology (IT) infrastructure to facilitate effective virtual teaching and learning during and post the COVID-19 era," while encouraging the graduates to be responsible and accountable to their work.

There were also awards presented to students who performed brilliantly during their course of training, with the overall best student going to Ms Leah Kafui Agbenyo.

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) is a private Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institution which was established last year with the aim of providing practical and hands-on approach to help students hone their talents.