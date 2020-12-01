Ghana: Konadu Confident of Kotoko Progress

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu is pleased with his side's 1-1 draw in Mauritania against Nouadhibou in the CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors took an early lead through Osman Ibrahim before the Mauritanian champions leveled from a contentious penalty in the second half.

Coach Maxwell Konadu was unhappy with officiating but was confident of progress to the next stage ahead of the second leg in Ghana.

"A draw is not a bad result but I think that if officiating was good, we could have won the game," he said.

"However, a Champions League 1-1 away draw is better than a goalless stalemate. We have taken the 1-1 result in good faith, we will go home and work harder to ensure we beat them by at least one or two unanswered goals so we can progress to the next stage," he added.

The Ghanaian giants need a win in the second leg or a goalless draw to advance.