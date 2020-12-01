Ghana: Kabutey Shows Class At Accra Seniors Open Championship ... Beats Asamoah Gyan in Thrilling Final to Win Top Prize

The 2020 edition of the annual Accra Seniors Tennis Open championship ended at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) on Saturday with thrilling final matches.

With close to 250 players in attendance, this year's edition was the biggest, attracting a number of high profile entries including former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan and his brother Baffour Gyan who was ousted at the preliminary stages of the competition.

Asamoah Gyan, however, cleared every hurdle in sight to make it to the finals of the Men's 34-44 age category where he was beaten by Felix Kabutey in an exhilarating final.

From the start of that final, Kabutey controlled and dominated the exchanges to defeat the junior Gyan in two straight sets of 6-1, 6-4 to emerge victorious.

In the Men's 55-64 Singles event, Paa Grant put up a spirited effort to defeat George Mills

6-1, 0-6, 10-7 to emerge the winner.

The Men's 35-44 Doubles event marked the return of Felix Kabutey who earlier defeated Gyan in the final to partner Baly Sarassoro but they were beaten by the pair of Ismaila Lamptey and Bernard Nii Bortey3-6, 6-3, 10-6.

The pair of David Carreras and Laurent Piat snatched the top prize in the Men's 45-54 aged Doubles a 3-6, 6-4, 10-8 defeat of Jesse Desbordes and David Kisseh.

In the Men 55-64 aged Doubles event, George Mills partnered Philip Mensah to beat George De Souza and Edward Nii Botchway6-2, 2-6, 10-6.

Joe Paddymo partnered Kofi Taylor to defeat Charles Sagoe and Kofi Boakye Adjei6-1, 6-2 in the Men 65 plus Doubles event.

The Men's Semi pro Singles also produced some fireworks in the final where Isaac Dapaah beat Seth Mingle6-3, 6-7(4), 12-10 while the Semi pro Doubles event saw an Isaac Dapaah and Seth Mingle partnering successfully to defeat Eric Tetteh Nartey and Michael Steiner 6-4, 6-3.

The Ladies 40 plus Singles was won by Evelyn Enunwah who defeated Faustina Tagoe

7-6(4), 7-5 while the Ladies up to 39 Singles trophy went to Eugenia Asigri after defeating Afia Oforiwaa6-2, 2-6, 10-7.

In the Ladies 40 plus Doubles, Faustina Tagoe doubled with Augustina Yamack to beat Cathy Morton and Shevon Myers6-2, 6-1 while the Ladies Pro Singles top prize went to Grace Tomegah after defeat Naa Mckoley6-1, 6-2.

