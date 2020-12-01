Ghana: Rawlings Funeral to Be Held On Dec 23

The funeral of the Late Former President Jerry John Rawlings has been set for Wednesday, December 23, the family has announced.

A statement issued by James Victor Gbeho, the Head of Funeral Planning Committee, yesterday, said the ceremony would be held at the Black Star Square in Accra.

"The family is working in conjunction with the Government on the finer details of the funeral ceremony and will communicate the arrangements in due course," it said.

The statement reminded individuals and institutions who wish to contribute tributes to the memory of the late former president to send them to tributes@jjrawlingsmemorial.org.

Former President Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020 after a brief period of illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

Born on June 22, 1947, he was a former military leader and subsequent politician who ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001 and also a brief period in 1979.

He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.

Fondly called "Papa J," he was the country's longest serving head of state.

