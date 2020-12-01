Ghana: President Inaugurates DVLA Complex At Akomadan

Akomadan — An ultra-modern Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) complex at Akomadan, in the Offinso North of Ashanti, has been inaugurated by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, yesterday.

The facility is expected to ease pressure on the Kumasi office of DVLA as it would serve people in the Offinso North, Offinso South and other parts of the Ashanti Region.

It formed part of his first day tour of the last days of campaign in some parts of the Ashanti Region ahead of the December polls.

At a durbar of chiefs and people of Akomadan, the President said his government was committed to promoting development in the area, the region and the country as a whole.

The President said he had fulfilled most of his 2016 campaign promises and so he and his New Patriotic Party deserved a second term of office.

He appealed to the people to vote massively for him and the party's parliamentary candidate, Mr Agustine Collins Ntim, who is the incumbent, in the December 7, general elections.

Mr Ntim, on his part, said his people deserved the developmental projects that he and his party had brought as he pledged to bring many projects to the area if elected again on December 7, 2020 to represent the people in parliament.

The President also visited the Offinso South Constituency where he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people and urged every registered Ghanaian to go out and vote without fear, come December 7, 2020.

He also visited Nkwantakese in the Offinso South constituency, Buokrom in the Manhyia North Constituency, Kumasi Central Market and Atonsu in the Asokwa Constituency.

At all these places, the President urged all and sundry not to be deceived by any political party but to vote massively for the New Patriotic Party.