Ghana: Award to Honour Social Media Excellence Unveiled

1 December 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Benedicta Gyimaah Folley

A new award scheme to honour social media excellence in Accra has been unveiled.

Christened "the Ghana Social Media Business and Creative Awards scheme, the award is expected to come off on December 4th 2020 with the aim of honouring excellence in digital media.

Speaking to the media at the launch, founder of the award scheme, Ellis Adjei stated that "we intend to award excellence in the digital media space so we are looking at awarding bloggers, companies doing well in business through social media and celebrities doing well on social media,".

According to Mr. Adjei, the upsurge of the Covid-19 pandemic brought to the fore the importance of doing business online with people advertising on Facebook and Instagram because they had been affected by the pandemic.

The award categories he said included Best Social Media Blogger of The Year, Best Social Media Dancer of The Year, Celebrity Fashion Influencer of The Year, Trendy Social Media Programme of The Year, Vibrant Instagram Account of The Year, Vibrant Twitter Account of The Year and Best Online Web Series.

Others are Tiktok King, Tiktok Queen, Best YouTube Channel, Best Social Media Discovery of The Year, Best Social Media Comedian, Best Online Entrepreneur of The Year, Best Makeup/Stylist With Social Media Influence, Best Social Media Photo Model of The Year, Best Online Business of The Year, Best Online Product of The Year, Best Online Magazine of The Year among others.

