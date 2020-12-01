Ghana: Korea Alumni Association of Ghana Website Launched

An official website has been launched for the Korea Alumini Association of Ghana (KAAG) to increase visibility on its activities and strengthen cooperation between Ghana and Korea.

KAAG is made up of individuals who had studied on scholarships and other training programmes in Korea through the facilitation of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), Ghana.

In line with its aim to contribute to the development of members, respective organisations through knowledge sharing of best practices, the Association has also outdoored its handles on social media platforms; "Whatsapp," "Facebook," and "You Tube."

The Country Director of KOICA, Mr Moo Heon Kong, speaking at KAAG's annual general assembly in Accra last Friday, disclosed that within the last six years, 168 Ghanaian officials had benefitted from Korean scholarships through KOICA's Capacity Improvement and Advancement for Tomorrow (CIAT) programmes.

He said due to the COVID-19 pandemic 18 beneficiaries of the scholarship this year, were presently undertaking various courses online but "plans and preparations are far advanced for the awardees to leave Ghana in January 2021 to their various university campuses in Korea to continue the rest of their studies."

The Country Director mentioned that aside the CIAT programmes, KOICA continues to offer support to Ghana in various sectors including health, agriculture, education, energy and rural development.

Over the last decade, he said the Korean government had invested close to US$ 73million in interventional projects in these sectors.

In view of the institutional and systemic weaknesses exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Kong challenged the alumini to bring to bear knowledge and expertise acquired through the scholarship programmes to spur Ghana's socio-economic growth.

"We often reiterate that our CIAT programme is to assist and guide our partner countries to carve out their own interventions, initiatives and programmes that are context and content specific to their prevailing issues and come out with synergistic homegrown solutions, robust interventions and initiatives to address them and this is an opportune time to do so," he charged.

The President of KAAG, Ing Dominic Adjei Annang on behalf of members thanked the Korean government for its continuous support to members in their respective fields.

He outlined some recent achievements of KAAG including refurbishing some deprived educational institutions in the country, donating to the National COVID-19 Trust Fund and undertaking clean up and tree planting exercises.

Ing Annang encouraged all alumini to contribute to the strengthening of the association to enable it to impact the society positively.