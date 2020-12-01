Ghana: Kofi Addo-Agyekum Wins Most Respected CEO Award

Mr Kofi Addo-Agyekum, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, has won the Most Respected CEO Award at the 2020 Industry Awards in Accra last Friday.

He received a plaque, citation and a certificate in recognition of his strides in the industry.

The Ghanaian public voted him the Most Respected CEO in the pharmaceutical category for the 2020 Ghana Industry CEO Awards having obtained the highest number of votes in his category.

The event attracted about 644 CEOs shortlisted for the public voting exercise covering the various sectors.

Mr Addo-Agyekum is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited and through his leadership and foresight he has grown the company to be one of the respected pharmaceutical companies in Ghana with over 38 pharmaceutical products.

Mr Addo-Agyekum is currently the Co-Vice Chairman of the newly constituted Board of Directors of the Africa Pharmaceutical Distribution Association.

He is a Founding Member and National Executive Council Member of the Chamber of Pharmacy Ghana.

Prior to the establishment of Kofikrom Pharmacy Limited, Mr Addo-Agyekum worked at Kama Health Services Limited for 19 years.

He joined Kama as a pharmacist and rose through the ranks and became the Managing Director of Kama Health Services and General Manager of the Kama Group.

The 2020 Ghana Industry CEOs Awards is the third of an annual awards scheme aimed at identifying and publicly recognising the most outstanding chief executives in corporate Ghana across a wide range of sectors.