South Africa: And We're Off! How to Travel Safely Under Level 1 Lockdown

30 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Discovery Vitality

Discovery Vitality's Head of Wellness Dr Mosima Mabunda shares top tips for safe travelling in level 1 lockdown. Plus, important updates to the Vitality travel benefit. With domestic travel between provinces now open, how can South Africans keep each other safe from COVID-19?

How to stay safe when you travel

"South Africa is still recording thousands of new COVID-19 infections daily, so we must continue to be cautious," says Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality.

"In line with President Cyril Ramaphosa's guidance, let's work together to avoid a second wave of COVID-19 infection in South Africa," she adds.

Dr Mabunda shares the following tips to stay safe while you travel:

Don't make travel plans if you are feeling sick. Even if you don't have COVID-19, a compromised immune system makes you more vulnerable.

Follow the World Health Organisation's recommended guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Wear a mask.

Keep a physical distance of 1.5 metres or more between you and others.

Wash your hands with soap and water and use an alcohol-based sanitiser.

When you cough or sneeze, cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow or tissue. Throw away the tissue immediately.

Avoid touching...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

