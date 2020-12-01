South Africa: Bonuses to Motivate Corporate Executives - How Much Is Enough?

30 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sasha Planting

Let's not beat about the bush; 2020 has been brutal - on the economy, on employment and, for some, on families and relationships. I count myself fortunate: I have a job and made no salary sacrifice this year.

I worked hard this year. Harder than ever before. In this, I am not alone. On the whole, when the lockdown began, those lucky to be employed put their noses to the grindstone and worked their proverbials off. In particular, I take my hat off to the healthcare workers, retail assistants, those in transport and countless others who kept the South African economy on the road - rough and stony as it is.

So a recent Stock Exchange News Service (SENS) statement announcing a generous top-up to the long-term incentive plan for the top three in property company Liberty Two Degrees stopped me in my tracks. I quote: "L2D faces a situation in which the interests of shareholders and all other stakeholders need to be protected by retaining and motivating the management team."

Michael Treherne, a partner at Vestact, put it best: "What corporate bullshit."

Basically, he says, the company is topping up the bonus pool...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

