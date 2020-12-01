Zimbabwe: Vincent Finishes 17th At Alfred Dunhill Champs

SCOTT Vincent was the highest-placed Zimbabwean professional golfer at the Alfred Dunhill Championships which ended on Sunday at the Leopard Creek in South Africa.

Zimbabwe were represented by Vincent and Ben Follet-Smith at the tournament.

The duo made the cut but could not stand the heat in the event that was won by South African golfer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

Vincent, who also made the cut in last week's South Africa Open, continued with his fine form as he finished tied in 17th place.

The former Virginia Tech, and ex-Zimbabwe top amateur, had scores of 72, 70, 71 and 70 for a total five-under par.

He pocketed R348 327 27 while Follet-Smith occupied the last lot, at number 64, and went home R65 993 richer.

Vincent was tied with British golfer, Dale White, and Portuguese Pedro Figueireido.

Follet-Smith was also tied with Englishman, Eddie Pepperell, after rounds of 69, 69, 81 and 80 for 11-over-par.