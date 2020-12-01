South Africa: A Faith Perspective On Taking the Sanctity of Nature Seriously

analysis

"As Africans, we live together on a vast and beautiful continent where the human story began. All of us are linked to the first human who walked upright, dreamed, thought and co-existed with plants, animals, rivers, oceans and forests. Today this common humanity and its future is in serious danger. South Africa cannot ignore this challenge," the Climate Justice Charter declares in its introduction.

A central tenet of all faiths is for all life to be safeguarded, and for humans to strive for balance and harmony with the natural world. In scientific terms, this means that biodiversity and our ecosystems must be allowed to thrive with minimal interference, and that every effort is needed to avert the climate crisis.

The Climate Justice Charter calls all who care about human and non-human life "to act together in advancing a pluri-vision - of people's dreams, alternatives and desires for a deep just transition". The missiologist and theologian, David Bosch, in his...