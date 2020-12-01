South Africa: Foreigners in the Land Where They Were Born

analysis

Without documents to prove their nationality, stateless children belong nowhere. Living their lives as invisible people, they are relegated to the margins of society where basic human rights are out of reach.

Having a birth certificate is something most of us take for granted. For Mbalenhle*, not having access to this seemingly nondescript document has pushed her to the margins of society. Without documents to prove who she is or where she was born, Mbalenhle is considered a foreigner in a country she's lived in her entire life.

"I was born in Johannesburg, but I am unregistered here in South Africa," she said. Her parents, who came from Zimbabwe, died when she was young. Without any siblings or familiar relatives, she was left to fend for herself.

Mbalenhle is alone and stateless, meaning she isn't recognised as a citizen of any country.

"In short, it is someone who has no official nationality at all," said Sindisiwe Moyo, advocacy and child protection officer at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.

According to international law, a stateless person is defined as "... a person who is not recognised as a national by any state under the operation of its law". This creates barriers...