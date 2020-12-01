South Africa: Foreigners in the Land Where They Were Born

30 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba

Without documents to prove their nationality, stateless children belong nowhere. Living their lives as invisible people, they are relegated to the margins of society where basic human rights are out of reach.

Having a birth certificate is something most of us take for granted. For Mbalenhle*, not having access to this seemingly nondescript document has pushed her to the margins of society. Without documents to prove who she is or where she was born, Mbalenhle is considered a foreigner in a country she's lived in her entire life.

"I was born in Johannesburg, but I am unregistered here in South Africa," she said. Her parents, who came from Zimbabwe, died when she was young. Without any siblings or familiar relatives, she was left to fend for herself.

Mbalenhle is alone and stateless, meaning she isn't recognised as a citizen of any country.

"In short, it is someone who has no official nationality at all," said Sindisiwe Moyo, advocacy and child protection officer at Scalabrini Centre of Cape Town.

According to international law, a stateless person is defined as "... a person who is not recognised as a national by any state under the operation of its law". This creates barriers...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
Kenya, Somalia in Diplomatic Row as Ambassadors Recalled

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.