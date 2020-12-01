Nigeria: MultiChoice Nigeria to Bring Back Music Reality Show 'Nigerian Idol'

MultiChoice Nigeria is planning to bring back the popular music reality show 'Nigerian Idol' on the screen.

After a three-year break, Nigerian Idol will be back with Season 6 with some of the best musical talents the country has to offer.

The Idol franchise has over the years shaped some of the biggest Nigerian singer such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo and Omawumi, who have become quite popular in the global music scene.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, "Nigeria is at the heart of music excellence and we are excited to announce that Nigerian Idol is officially back, starting with the Online Auditions! For us at MultiChoice, it has always been about talent development and giving our subscribers superior content that they can relate to and engage with. Idols is one show with a track record of producing the most popular music idols around the world and we are happy to bring Season 6 of Nigerian Idol to your screens."

Since it made it debut in Nigeria, the Nigerian Idol has been a platform for talent discovery and expression.

Online auditions for the new season have already started since November 29, 2020 and for a limited time.