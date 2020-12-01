Nigeria: MultiChoice Nigeria to Bring Back Music Reality Show 'Nigerian Idol'

Pixabay
Music, mic
1 December 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Yuveshen Darmalingum

MultiChoice Nigeria is planning to bring back the popular music reality show 'Nigerian Idol' on the screen.

After a three-year break, Nigerian Idol will be back with Season 6 with some of the best musical talents the country has to offer.

The Idol franchise has over the years shaped some of the biggest Nigerian singer such as Timi Dakolo, Mercy Chinwo and Omawumi, who have become quite popular in the global music scene.

The Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe, said, "Nigeria is at the heart of music excellence and we are excited to announce that Nigerian Idol is officially back, starting with the Online Auditions! For us at MultiChoice, it has always been about talent development and giving our subscribers superior content that they can relate to and engage with. Idols is one show with a track record of producing the most popular music idols around the world and we are happy to bring Season 6 of Nigerian Idol to your screens."

Since it made it debut in Nigeria, the Nigerian Idol has been a platform for talent discovery and expression.

Online auditions for the new season have already started since November 29, 2020 and for a limited time.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: NexTVAfrica

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
UAE Slaps 5 African Govts With Fresh Visa Ban

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.