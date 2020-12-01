South Africa: Nothing to Lose - Open the South African Economy - a Call to Action

opinion

The structure of the South African economy welcomes few entrants. It remains highly concentrated with insiders still firmly entrenched. If the economy is going to recover after the Covid-19 pandemic, it needs to move on to a different path and be opened up to entrepreneurship, investment and creativity.

Opening the South African Economy will require a concerted and collaborative effort by government to alter the economic landscape, remove barriers to entry, enhance competition and foster inclusive growth.

New entrants are not just important in their own right - they are essential for economic dynamism and resilience overall.

The insights from our in-depth firm-level and industry analyses make the fairly obvious point that there is a range of mutually reinforcing factors which stack up to block greater participation in the economy by entrepreneurs.

Only by tackling these blockages together can we genuinely move forwards.

Key factors in opening the economy include: widening routes to market to reach consumers; using existing regulatory tools to encourage greater competitive rivalry in key economic sectors; breaking into vertically integrated value chains for key inputs and/or customers; ensuring sources of "patient" capital for entrepreneurs to learn from mistakes and build businesses.

Finance is often cited as...