South Africa: Limpopo Village Library's Story Touches the Nation

30 November 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lucas Ledwaba

Big book donation is the latest in an 'outpouring of support' since we first told the story of a Limpopo library shaping young minds.

The village of Dipateng came alive with the cheerful voices of children from the Ponelopele Reading Club Library when the National Library of South Africa (NLSA) came bearing gifts on Saturday.

The library, which is run from a tiny brick building in rural Dipateng, a sub-village of Mphakane in Limpopo, was featured in Maverick Citizen a month ago.

Ponelopele Library founder Makgatla Thepa Lephale says a story published about her library has opened many doors. (Photo: Lucas Ledwaba / Mukurukuru Media)

The NLSA donated 287 books to the library and conducted a workshop to help them further achieve their goal of promoting a culture of reading and writing among the village's children.

Makgatla Thepa Lephale, who founded the library from her home garage five years ago, said the intervention by the NLSA was the latest in an outpouring of support for the library since the article was published in October.

She said they had received overwhelming support, with offers of book donations from individuals and organisations including Jacana Publishers. Furthermore, in response to their ablution challenges,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

