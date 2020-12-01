South Africa: Call to Action - a People-Centred Approach to Disease Prevention in the Era of Covid-19

analysis

SARS Covid-19 has raised many dilemmas for policymakers and civil society alike. To say that the pandemic has disrupted economic and social life is probably the understatement of the 21st century - thus far at least.

For some policymakers, Covid-19 has raised the tension between life and livelihood, for many civil society activists it has raised human rights issues, inequities and the need to focus on global solidarity - as opposed to global security. For those working in health systems, it has also confirmed the inadequacy of investments in public health.

Many of these issues (and tensions) are raised in the Call to Action - Reclaiming Comprehensive Public Health which has its genesis in the recent paper of the same title by Loewenson et al in the British Medical Journal Global Health.

In their critique, they note that there are broadly two approaches to public health. One is the biomedical top-down technical approach - which largely focuses on paternalistically invoking measures to protect communities from pathogens. This approach is broadly promoted by the World Health Organisation and illustrated by the use of terms such as "command and control". The other approach to public health focuses on people's sense of agency...