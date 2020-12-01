Nigeria: Sylva - Nigeria Transiting From Fossil Fuel to Renewables

The Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, has stated that Nigeria is in the period of energy transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy, which he said is the future of the sector globally.

A statement by Deputy Director, Information at the Ministry, Bob-Manuel Enefaa, quoted Sylva to have made the comment while delivering his address at the 5th National Council on Hydrocarbons which held in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

However, Sylva, who was represented at the event by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu, added that while the process of transition may take some time, it was extremely necessary that Nigeria begins to explore, expand and deepen the usage of the abundant reserves of both oil and gas.

Speaking further, Sylva reiterated that it was in demonstration of the federal government's commitment to maximising the potential of gas that he declared the year 2020 as the year of gas in Nigeria.

He noted that he had also launched the Nigeria Gas Transportation Network Code, explaining that the programme was a contractual framework between the gas transportation network operators and gas shippers that specifies the terms and guidelines for operation and use of gas network.

In his welcome address, Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Benson Konbowei, said Bayelsa remains safe and hospitable and ready to do business.

He added that the oil exploration and exploitation entities operating in the state have never been in doubt about the conviviality of the people of Bayelsa state, but sued for a better deal for the state as government explores its gas potential.

He said a total of 39 memoranda were received and critically examined during the technical session in the course of the event.