South Africa: Meghan Cremer - Daughter, Sister, Aunt, Community Volunteer

The 30-year-old's untimely death has devastated her loved ones, who continue to remember and honour her every day.

It has been more than a year since 30-year-old Meghan Cremer was found dead at a sand mine along Olieboom Road, Cape Town, on 8 August 2019.

She was attacked in her cottage at the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei farm in Philippi five days before her body was discovered. She was found strangled and bound with a blue ribbon around her neck, hands and feet.

Meghan Cremer loved horses and often took part in competitions. Here she is pictured with her horse, Sir Blue, who was moved to Knysna after Meghan's death. (Photo supplied)

In a rare interview, Maverick Citizen spoke to her mother, Mrs Cremer (first name withheld). Meghan Cremer was a small business owner, bakery manager and avid horse rider.

"It is an entire future that is gone. It affects the whole family and all of Meghan's friends. The saddest thing about this is that it is so final. I will never see her get married, have children or have her own home.

"I will never know what her possible husband would have been like," says Cremer as she sits down to...